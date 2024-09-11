Monsoon makes a comeback for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather continues, but we're still on track to get some relief when moisture arrives at the end of the week.

The moisture will arrive Friday and bring a chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona for the weekend and all the way into the beginning of the week.

Along with the moisture, we'll see high temperatures cooling into the mid-90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s over the weekend.

Monsoon isn't finished, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

