TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year again! Monsoon is officially here as well as an excessive heat warning that will continue through Sunday evening. Temperatures will cool just a few degrees at the start of the work week before warming up to over 110°.

Cochise County stays in the high 90s before getting into the triple digits by Thursday of next week.

Cochise County Forecast June 15

