Monsoon gets more active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A surge of moisture will bring a better chance for afternoon and evening storms to southeast Arizona today and continuing into the weekend.

Any storms that develop will have the potential to bring outflow winds 45-55 mph, therefore a BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect from 3 to 10 PM.

Deep moisture moving into the region from the Gulf of California will bring about a secondary concern of heavy

rainfall capable of producing isolated flash flooding, especially across central and eastern Pima county.

Otherwise, an uptick in storm strength and coverage into the upcoming weekend. Hot conditions will persist this week with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect today through Friday for portions of the Southeast Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

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