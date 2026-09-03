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Monsoon gets a tropical boost

Scattered thunderstorms today through the weekend
Scattered thunderstorms today through the weekend
Monsoon gets a tropical boost
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a few showers and thunderstorms by late morning, then becoming more active this afternoon and evening.

Expect scattered to numerous thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through the weekend as tropical moisture moves in.

The main threat will be heavy rainfall leading to areas of flash flooding. High temperatures will fluctuate
between normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

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