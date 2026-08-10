Monsoon gets a little more active through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then increasing late afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM today.

Expect daily chances of showers and thunderstorms much of this week. While there will be day to day variability, Monday and Wednesday look to be the most active days. Storm coverage will be much less Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures will be near normal today and Tuesday with additional lowering to around 3 to 6 degrees below normal Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures warm again into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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