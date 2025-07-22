Monsoon brings one more active day before going on a break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just enough moisture will stay with us to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms before dry air returns.

Tuesday will give us our best chance of rain for the next several days as hot, dry prepares to take control of our weather.

High temperatures will gradually climb into the low 100s through the end of the week and will top-out close to 105° for the weekend.

By Sunday evening, monsoon will bring a few thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona along with a better chance of rain by the middle of next week.

