Monsoon brings more storms for the weekend

More afternoon and evening storms today through the weekend
Monsoon ushers in an active weekend
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jun 21, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday brought a lot of firsts! Tucson hit its first 110°, and Monsoon brought much needed rain to parts of the old pueblo.

A strong increase in moisture will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the area into next week. Some storms will generate strong outflow winds with locally heavy rain possible.

This will also knock several degrees off of the heat. We may see temperatures climb back up a bit as high pressure settles overhead next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

