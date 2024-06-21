Monsoon brings more storms for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday brought a lot of firsts! Tucson hit its first 110°, and Monsoon brought much needed rain to parts of the old pueblo.

A strong increase in moisture will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the area into next week. Some storms will generate strong outflow winds with locally heavy rain possible.

This will also knock several degrees off of the heat. We may see temperatures climb back up a bit as high pressure settles overhead next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

