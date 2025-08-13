Monsoon brings a more active afternoon and evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Its shaping up to be more active today through Friday as increasing moisture moves into the area.

Expect showers to develop mainly across the mountains by mid to late afternoon, then moving southwest towards Tucson by late afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and blowing dust are likely. A BLOWING DUST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM.

Otherwise, expect daily shower and thunderstorm chances into next week with day to day variability in chances. High temperatures will generally remain above normal this week, cooling Friday into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

