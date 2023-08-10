Watch Now
Monsoon becomes more active to finish the week and head into the weekend

Temperatures stay closer to seasonal averages to finish the week
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 22:05:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has taken a short break, but activity will increase to finish the week and head into the weekend.

Moisture will increase early Friday morning and provide the fuel for a better chance of thunderstorms going into the weekend.

High temperatures will stay closer to seasonal averages to bring the week to a close with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

A chance of thunderstorms will carry through the beginning of next week, but warmer temperatures will return by Tuesday.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

