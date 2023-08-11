Monsoon becomes more active to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become more active as we bring the week to a close.

More moisture will arrive and help provide the fuel for thunderstorms all through the weekend.

Thanks to an increase in clouds and rain, temperatures will be held down a few more degrees.

In Tucson, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 90s to start the weekend and low 100s to finish the weekend and start next week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

