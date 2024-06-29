Watch Now
Monsoon becomes more active through the weekend

A good chance of thunderstorms will continue through the middle of next week
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 28, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active all the way into the middle of next week as we continue to see plenty of moisture along with a few weak disturbances to help produce thunderstorms.

Sunday will likely be a bit more active with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible.

The biggest threat with the thunderstorms will be heavy rain, localized flooding and damaging outflow wind.

High temperatures will stay around 105° through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures arriving next week.

Have a great, safe weekend and remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Cuyler Diggs

