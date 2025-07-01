Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon becomes more active through the middle of the week

More moisture will bring a better chance of thunderstorms through the middle of the week along with cooler temperatures
Mid-week thunderstorm chances increase
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture will bring more thunderstorms to southern Arizona through the middle of the week.

Some thunderstorms will produce more gusty outflow wind with blowing dust and brief heavy rain.

High temperatures will also cool down and drop into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Independence Day will bring isolated thunderstorms, but most of us should stay dry for any outdoor celebrations.

Monsoon is back!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network