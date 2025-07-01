Monsoon becomes more active through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture will bring more thunderstorms to southern Arizona through the middle of the week.

Some thunderstorms will produce more gusty outflow wind with blowing dust and brief heavy rain.

High temperatures will also cool down and drop into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Independence Day will bring isolated thunderstorms, but most of us should stay dry for any outdoor celebrations.

Monsoon is back!

Cochise County Forecast

