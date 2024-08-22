Monsoon becomes less active for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become less active through the end of the week as a dry, southwesterly flow establishes itself over the top of southern Arizona.

Thursday and Friday, most thunderstorms will be located from Tucson to the east and little chance of rain will exist for the weekend.

Along with less chance of rain, we'll see high temperatures staying close to 100° with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Slightly warmer temperatures and a little better chance of rain returns early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

