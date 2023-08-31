Monsoon becomes active to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture arrives as we head into the end of the week to give us a good chance of rain and some cooler temperatures.

Monsoon will become much more active and some strong thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday through Saturday.

Gusty outflow wind, blowing dust, heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible with thunderstorms that do develop.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 90s as we go into the weekend and overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

An interesting way to bring an end to August and begin September!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

