Monsoon activity rolling in as high triple digits continue

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 01:46:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a extremely warm day, Saturday ends with high winds and some rain in certain areas of southern Arizona. These storms will bring high wind speeds and rain. Next week, those chances for showers will continue, with Sierra Vista seeing higher chances for storms.

An excessive heat warning will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be consistently above 105° throughout the week in metro Tucson. Sierra Vista will be in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the next week.

