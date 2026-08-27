Monsoon activity ramps up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing moisture from Sonora will bring a 20% chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING continues through Saturday.

Monsoon pattern ramps up and settles in through the weekend with daily thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to near normal Sunday through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

