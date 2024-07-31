Monsoon action returns for the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak low pressure system will drift out of the Gulf of California and drift north into southern California throughout the day, Wednesday.

This feature will enhance thunderstorm activity for most of southern Arizona, especially to the south of Tucson.

The biggest threat with this next wave of thunderstorms will be heavy rain, localized flooding and even some damaging outflow wind.

High temperatures will stay in the 100° range through Thursday and jump back to 107° by Sunday.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

