Monsoon 2025 gets a little more active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This could be one of the more active days we've seen in a long time.

Scattered showers and storms will initially develop by late morning to our south and east, then spreading west and becoming more numerous across the Tucson area by the afternoon and evening.

These storms will then build toward the west and southwest late this afternoon into this evening as deeper moisture in the lower deserts fuels additional storm development.

Given the ample atmospheric moisture available for these storms, the main impact with the storms today will be the potential for heavy rainfall, especially from Tucson south and southeast.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

