TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a hot weekend with scattered Monsoon storms, expect more of the same on Monday.

Highs in the Tucson area will soar above 105 for many, with chances for Monsoon showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

We see a cooling trend by the middle of the week, with healthy chances for afternoon showers and storms through much of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.4.24

