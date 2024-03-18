Monday rain possible for some parts of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While most of the Tucson area saw a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, unsettled weather over Arizona will stick around heading into Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible for areas to the north and east of Tucson by Monday afternoon. Graham, Greenlee and eastern Pinal Counties will likely see the highest rainfall totals. The Tucson metro area could see some activity as well.

Rain chances should dry up and temperatures should warm up by the middle of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 3.17.24

