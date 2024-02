TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a busy week of winter weather, we are finally drying out. Cold air will keep Monday morning's low temperatures near or below freezing across most of Southern Arizona.

A warming trend will follow with pleasant weather and sunny skies expected through most of this upcoming week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.11.24

