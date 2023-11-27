Monday forecast! Near normal temperatures to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first half of the work week will be seasonably normal with temperatures near low to mid 70s for Tucson and low to mid 60s for Sierra Vista. Another active weather system is on the way bringing much cooler air by Thursday into the first weekend of December.
Tucson today will reach a high near 72 degrees and a high of about 63 degrees for Sierra Vista.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.