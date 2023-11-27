Watch Now
Monday forecast! Near normal temperatures to start the work week

Tracking the next weather system that will bring cooler air into the second half of the week
Monday forecast brings near normal temps back into the forecast
Posted at 4:49 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 06:49:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first half of the work week will be seasonably normal with temperatures near low to mid 70s for Tucson and low to mid 60s for Sierra Vista. Another active weather system is on the way bringing much cooler air by Thursday into the first weekend of December.

Tucson today will reach a high near 72 degrees and a high of about 63 degrees for Sierra Vista.

