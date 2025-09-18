Moisture from Mario brings hope for more showers and storms

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, and once again, we have abundant moisture that will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tonight.

Some storms may continue overnight into early Friday morning, then again Friday afternoon and evening.

Already saturated areas will be more likely to see flooding with slow moving storms.

Temperatures near to just below normal into the weekend before warmer and drier weather returns next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

