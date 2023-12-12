Watch Now
Mild December weather continues

Our mild, dry weather pattern will stay with us with just a few minor fluctuations
Posted at 5:58 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 19:58:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our mild December weather will continue with only a few minor changes heading our way for the end of the week.

A storm system will pass to our northeast going into the middle of the week but this will only bring a slight chance of snow showers to the White Mountains.

For the remainder of southeastern Arizona, we'll see some breezy conditions along with slightly cooler temperatures to finish the week.

This weather pattern will keep us dry through the weekend and into early next week.

For now, we can enjoy some more mild December weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

