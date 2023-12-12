Mild December weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our mild December weather will continue with only a few minor changes heading our way for the end of the week.

A storm system will pass to our northeast going into the middle of the week but this will only bring a slight chance of snow showers to the White Mountains.

For the remainder of southeastern Arizona, we'll see some breezy conditions along with slightly cooler temperatures to finish the week.

This weather pattern will keep us dry through the weekend and into early next week.

For now, we can enjoy some more mild December weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

