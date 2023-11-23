Mild, breezy weather for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving will deliver some pretty nice weather to go along with the food, football and family.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s underneath some high clouds along with a breezy southwest wind.

A storm will pass to the north and bring cooler temperatures for the weekend and a slight chance of a few sprinkles.

This weekend, highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70° with overnight lows in the 40s.

Relatively nice weather will carry into next week with highs in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

