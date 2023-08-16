Mid-week warmup will bring Tucson closer to 110

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona on Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, our temperatures will rise to well above average -- to the mid or upper 100s in Tucson. Monsoon activity will also be a bit more limited. That pattern changes Friday, as our temperatures cool 5-10 degrees and monsoon activity ramps up heading into the weekend.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.15.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

