Mid-week warmup will bring Tucson closer to 110

Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 20:54:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona on Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of the week, our temperatures will rise to well above average -- to the mid or upper 100s in Tucson. Monsoon activity will also be a bit more limited. That pattern changes Friday, as our temperatures cool 5-10 degrees and monsoon activity ramps up heading into the weekend.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.15.23

