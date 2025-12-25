Merry and Muggy: Fog, then sunshine later in the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a few isolated to scattered showers this Christmas morning, then mostly dry weather with some sunshine returning this afternoon.

Dense fog is developing in the valleys of Cochise County, where visibility could drop to less than a quarter mile, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory. The fog is forming as temporary clearing combines with southwest winds aloft and minor disturbances that are still squeezing out a few morning showers.

Friday looks dry, but another weak system could bring a few light showers on Saturday, with additional chances for rain possible by the middle to end of next week.

Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees above normal through Friday before cooling closer to seasonal levels this weekend.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

