Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Memorial Day weekend starts a little cooler

Dry, gusty weather stays with us for Memorial Day weekend with triple-digit heat on the way
Posted at 6:00 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 21:00:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day weekend will bring fairly typical weather to southern Arizona that includes lots of sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Unfortunately, the weather will also bring some gusty wind that will combine with extremely low humidity to create critical wildfire conditions.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for most of Saturday for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties.

Less wind and warmer temperatures will arrive for Memorial Day with highs close to 100°.

We're still on track to experience our first 100° day of the year, in Tucson, on Tuesday.

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018