Memorial Day weekend starts a little cooler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day weekend will bring fairly typical weather to southern Arizona that includes lots of sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

Unfortunately, the weather will also bring some gusty wind that will combine with extremely low humidity to create critical wildfire conditions.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for most of Saturday for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties.

Less wind and warmer temperatures will arrive for Memorial Day with highs close to 100°.

We're still on track to experience our first 100° day of the year, in Tucson, on Tuesday.

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

