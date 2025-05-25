Memorial Day weekend brings breezy afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With near normal afternoon temperatures, the holiday weekend is shaping up to be a great one to spend out on the lake or by the pool! The afternoons will continue to be breezy and gusty, which will continue to produce near critical fire weather conditions.

Tucson will remain in the 90s for the weekend before warming up into the triple digits by next weekend. Sierra Vista will stay in the 80s before warming up into the 90s by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast May 24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

