TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see a high of 82 Thursday, with a low of 46.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 74 and low of 41 Thursday.

A blowing dust advisory is in place for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee county from 10 am until 8 pm tonight.

Wind gusts could get as high as 45 mph.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS