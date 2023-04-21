Watch Now
Lots of sunshine and warmth heading our way

Staying dry across southern Arizona
Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 23:42:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures will be heading our way to finish the week and moving into the weekend.

Highs will climb back into the lower 90s for the weekend with overnight lows warming back into the mid to upper 50s.

We still don't see any significant chance of rain except for a few showers that will be possible over the White Mountains on Sunday.

For now, make some plans to get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

