Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures to end the week

A chill in the air arrives for Halloween
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 20:55:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some gorgeous fall weather will arrive for the end of the week with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s.

We'll see lots of sunshine with our warming trend, but some more changes are on the way for early next week.

Another round of cooler air arrives late in the weekend but, this time, we'll stay dry as moisture will be limited.

Early next week, highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A chill that will bring goosebumps to your skin just in time for Halloween!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

