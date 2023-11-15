Lots of clouds but little rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will push lots of clouds over Arizona through the end of the week.

We may see lots of clouds, but the clouds won't produce much rain.

A few showers will be possible through the end of the week but most of will stay dry or see little in the way of accumulation.

Temperatures will stay comfortable through the weekend as highs gradually drop into the lower 70s by Sunday.

Nice fall weather continues despite a lack of sunshine!

Cochise County Forecast

