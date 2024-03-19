Lingering low pressure finally moves east

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The pesky low pressure system that has been with us since last week will finally move east as we approach the middle of the week.

This system will still bring a few showers to the northeast of Tucson all the way into Wednesday morning.

For the end of the week, we'll be feeling much warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

The warming trend won't last long because another system arrives Sunday into Monday and will drop our temperatures back into the 60s for Monday.

Our rocky weather pattern continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

