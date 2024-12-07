Light showers to start the weekend

Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a breezy, slightly wet start to the weekend! Chances for light showers and high elevation snow continue into Saturday. Dry conditions will return on Sunday. In terms of temperatures, southern Arizona still rests a few degrees above average for this time of year. Low pressure will set in by the middle of next week with the potential to see Tucson's first freeze of the season.

On Saturday, Tucson's temperatures will be in the low 70s while Sierra Vista will be in the low 60s.

Cochise County Forecast Dec 6th

