Light rain possible, temps still above average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will see a few passing effects from a large Pacific storm system over the next several days, but impacts will stay fairly limited. A few light showers are possible Wednesday morning, mainly from Tucson westward, though many may not reach the ground. Wednesday afternoon brings just a spotty shower or two, with most areas staying dry under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures still about 10 degrees above normal.

Looking ahead, showers remain possible tonight into Christmas morning before conditions quiet down. Friday through the weekend looks mostly dry, with only a slight chance of showers Saturday, and temperatures cooling a bit but staying above normal.

