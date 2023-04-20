Less wind to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The wind will relax a little bit as we finish the week and this will reduce our wildfire danger, but we'll still have to be extremely careful.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average for one more day before a slow warming trend kicks into gear as we head into the weekend.

Highs will stay pretty close to 90° over the weekend and remain in the upper 80s to begin next week.

For now, dry conditions will continue as the storm track runs well north of southern Arizona.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

