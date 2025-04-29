Less wind and warmer temperatures return for the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather roller coaster ride has returned to southern Arizona and will stay with us all the way into the beginning of next week.

Less wind and slightly warmer temperatures will take us through the middle of the week, but more wind is on the way for the end of the week as another area of low pressure arrives.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s through Wednesday with 90° returning for the end of the week.

Gusty wind and higher wildfire danger will arrive for the weekend and, by Monday, our high temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-70s.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

