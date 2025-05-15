Watch Now
Less wind and slightly warmer temperatures through the end of the week

Less wind and warmer temperatures return for the end of the week, but gusty wind will bring back high wildfire danger this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will move out to finish the week and will allow wind speeds to lower and temperatures to climb just a few degrees.

By Friday, high temperatures will climb back to 90° as we wait for the next wave of wind and high wildfire danger to arrive this weekend.

Strong wind returns Saturday and Sunday with Sunday bringing the strongest wind of 25 to 35 mph.

By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will slide back into the low to mid-80s before warming into the mid-90s for the middle of the week.

By Tuesday, it looks like we'll finally get a longer break from the strong wind.

Cochise County Forecast

