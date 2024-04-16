Watch Now
Less wind and more heat for the middle of the week

Less wind and more heat will be the trend as we go through the middle of the week
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 20:47:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will return for the middle of the week and quickly return our temperatures to above average for this time of the year.

By Thursday, we'll see highs climb back into the lower 90s and that will continue for Friday.

Friday will also bring a return to gusty wind as slightly cooler air arrives for Saturday before another return to lower 90s for early next week.

Our weather is expected to stay dry for the next several days, but another round of gusty wind arrives early next week as another cooler airmass arrives for Tuesday.

The weather roller coaster ride continues, but not quite as wild as it has been.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

