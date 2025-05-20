Less wind and more heat for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The wind will finally settle down across southern Arizona, but high pressure is going to bring some high heat in return.

By Wednesday afternoon, triple-digit heat returns and will have our daytime highs in the low 100s through Friday.

Breezy conditions will return Thursday and stay with us through Memorial Day as some weak systems pass to the north.

This weekend, high temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Be sure to wear extra sunscreen as you're out and about over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

