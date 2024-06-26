Watch Now
Less thunderstorm activity to finish the week

Isolated thunderstorms continue through the end of the week along with hotter temperatures
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 25, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be a bit less active through the end of the week as high pressure moves overhead and suppresses thunderstorm activity.

We still have a chance of thunderstorms with plenty of moisture available in our atmosphere to help fuel their development.

Heat will build over the next few days and keep our high temperatures closer to 105° through the start of the weekend.

A better chance of rain will occur this weekend and into early next week.

We have settled in to a pretty typical monsoon pattern with active days followed by a few quieter days.

