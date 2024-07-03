Less rain and more heat on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is about to become a lot less active as we move closer to the Fourth of July weekend.

Drier air will return to southern Arizona and keep most thunderstorm activity to the south and southeast of Tucson.

Along with the drier air, heat will start to climb and we'll see highs between 105° and 110° through the holiday weekend.

This drier, hotter trend will carry into the middle of next week.

Make sure you factor the heat into your outdoor plans for the Fourth of July and through the beginning of next week!

Cochise County Forecast

