Less active across southeast Arizona today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Tucson didn't see much Monsoon action yesterday, it was very active over the mountains and to our southeast.

Today will be more of a down day across most of southeast Arizona. Expect only isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly across Cochise county southeast of Tucson.

An increase in thunderstorm coverage is expected south of Tucson Friday, with a more typical isolated to scattered coverage of storms anticipated this weekend into next week.

High temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

