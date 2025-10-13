Last day of active weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abundant lingering tropical moisture will lead to widely scattered storms today.

While it will be less active than the weekend, some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Flooding will continue to be a concern, especially with any stronger storms today.

FUN FACT: Tucson airport saw a record daily rain amount yesterday of 1.20". That beats the old record of 0.94" set back in 1932.

Drier conditions return for the region on Tuesday and continue through the remainder of the week. High temperatures will be below normal this week.

Meteorologist April Madison

