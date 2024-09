TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers are expected throughout the weekend in the evening and afternoon hours. Next week, the weather is expected to dry up with high pressure bringing warmer temperatures by the middle of next week.

Tucson will see temperatures in the 90s and then triple digits by the end of the week. Cochise County will rise to the 90s by the middle of next week.

Cochise County Forecast Sept 1

