Labor Day brings isolated storm chances and slightly less wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start this Labor Day, which could limit storm development today.

The best chance for storms will initiate over the white mountain, then push west to southwest through the afternoon and evening.

Besides the mountains, areas west of Tucson will have a higher probability of thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be near normal through mid- week, then become below normal the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

