Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Labor Day brings isolated storm chances and slightly less wind

Isolated storm chances on this Labor Day
Labor Day brings isolated storm chances
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start this Labor Day, which could limit storm development today.

The best chance for storms will initiate over the white mountain, then push west to southwest through the afternoon and evening.

Besides the mountains, areas west of Tucson will have a higher probability of thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be near normal through mid- week, then become below normal the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood