Keep the umbrella handy, rain chances return to Tucson by Saturday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is looking to be a windy start to the morning for portions of the region on Saturday. Tucson could see wind speeds of 14 miles per hour while other areas could see those speeds get into the 20s. Temps will start out in the 70s before warming up into the mid-90S.

By Saturday afternoon, rain chances do return as well near midday before moving through the area and clearing up by Sunday and into Monday.

Tucson can also expect slightly cooler temps next week, though still above average for this time of the year before the possibility of another triple-digit day returns next Friday.

