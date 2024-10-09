Just a few more days of triple-digit heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are about to see a change in our weather pattern that will finally bring our record heat streak to an end.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° through Saturday, but a cooling trend arrives Sunday.

By the middle of next week, highs will drop back into the low to mid-90s with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.

Just enough moisture will remain over southeastern Arizona to create some isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

More typical fall weather is on the horizon!

Cochise County Forecast

