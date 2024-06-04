Watch Now
June heat has arrived and it's getting hotter

Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect later this week
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jun 03, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — June is typically the hottest month of the year and we'll soon be seeing the hottest temperatures of the year, so far.

Excessive Heat Warnings have already been posted for Thursday and Friday as we expect to see highs approaching 110° in Tucson.

A low pressure system will develop over Baja and push some moisture over southern Arizona which could produce a few thunderstorms.

The chance of rain is slim, but the most likely day for rain will occur Thursday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms all the way into the weekend.

Even an increase in humidity would help ease the extremely dry conditions and a little rain would be a nice bonus!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

